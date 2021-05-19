© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories
Rick Pluta
/
MPRN
Politics & Government
Whitmer says reproductive rights a major issue in Presidential campaign, refuses to call war in Gaza "genocide"
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Whitmer declined to use the word “genocide” to describe the war in Gaza and the massive Palestinian civilian death toll as Israel tries to eliminate Hamas.
Sunny beach photo
Dustin Dwyer
Politics & Government
Expanded Pure Michigan campaign hopes to attract new visitors, and maybe residents
Alvin (AJ) Jones
Commentary
TWTS: Whether "or not" belongs in "whether or not" or not
Rebecca Kruth
What you need to know for the 2024 Election
Dough Dynasty
Latest Stories
Load More
Close To Home: The Conflict In Gaza
stateside podcast logo
Conversations that matter to Michigan. Daily at 3 & 8 p.m.
Stateside Show & Podcast Episodes
News Headlines From NPR
  1. Supreme Court temporarily revives Idaho law banning gender affirming care for minors
  2. Photos: A year of war in Sudan
  3. A first date turns into a whodunit in 'Diarra from Detroit'
  4. Why Nike's new Olympic track uniform for women is stirring controversy
  5. Alabama holds its first ever U.S. Olympic trial for a little-known sport
  6. In new congressional district, Black voters weigh what representation really means