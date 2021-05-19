Top Stories
Whitmer says reproductive rights a major issue in Presidential campaign, refuses to call war in Gaza "genocide"
Whitmer declined to use the word “genocide” to describe the war in Gaza and the massive Palestinian civilian death toll as Israel tries to eliminate Hamas.
Students and faculty protested U of M's proposed disruptive activities policy and its rejection of calls to divest from companies that could profit from Israel's war in Gaza.
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River.
Tensions rise between Israel and Iran, demystifying the algorithms of everyday life, and the risks of freighters to the Mackinac Bridge
Starting this year, hunters are not allowed to target coyotes between mid-April and mid-July. The state Natural Resources Commission voted to bring back a "quiet period."
Michigan born author Katie Williams' novel “My Murder” is the next Michigan Public Reads.
New bills in the Michigan Legislature are working to identify and address racism and bias within maternal health care.
A complaint filed against Our Home, Our Voice alleges the group is raising funds for a ballot initiative seeking to repeal a state renewable energy law without filing required reports with the state.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has now been detected in a total of four dairy herds in Michigan.
The first ever federal rules limiting PFAS chemicals in drinking water, the Armenian diaspora in Michigan, and possible improvements to the state's 2016 Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act
Michigan Public's John U. Bacon weighs the Red Wings' fading playoff hopes, the Wolverines' Frozen Four missteps, and the dearth of women's college hockey in the state.
Amorphophallus titanum or corpse flower can grow more than eight feet tall. We bring you to one of their rare blooms, which only lasts for a couple of days every year or two.
I don't think Governor Whitmer actually regrets repealing the 1931 Michigan law defining abortion access that could have very well become active law after Roe v. Wade was overturned. But — you know what? — it really shouldn't matter what I think Whitmer thinks.
Some Muslim and Arab American leaders have grown frustrated with the outreach from President Joe Biden's White House as the war in Gaza drags on.
A Michigan expungement law has helped clear over a million misdemeanor and felony convictions since taking effect, according to a report from Safe and Just Michigan.
Working families are urged to file their federal and state income tax returns to access the recently expanded 30% tax credit, aimed at alleviating financial burdens for eligible families.
A rule issued Thursday by the White House expands required background checks for many gun purchases. It largely mirrors a Michigan law already in place.
