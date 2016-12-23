Hanukkah Lights 2016

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication by the Maccabees of the Temple in Jerusalem. It honors the lighting of the menorah, a representation of the spiritual strength of the Jewish people. This holiday special celebrates the stories of the season.

Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz read original stories from authors Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert, Ellen Orleans and R.L. Maizes. Listen to the full special above or hear individual stories below.

Hear The Stories

Lia Pripstein, 'Of Love And Latkes'

Lia Pripstein was born in the Soviet Union and raised in Israel. Her short fiction has appeared in literary publications in Russian and English. She lives in Rye, N.Y. with her husband and two daughters, and is currently at work on a novel. Her story "Of Love And Latkes" reminds us that sometimes love is knowing what's needed — and not giving all you can give.

Elisa Albert, 'Week At A Glance'

Elisa Albert's most recent novel is After Birth, and her fiction and nonfiction have appeared in The New York Times, Time and The Guardian. Her story "Week at a Glance" is a delightful journey that includes family, good friends and an all-girl rock band. It was originally published in a 2007 anthology called How To Spell Chanukkah: 18 Writers Celebrate 8 Nights of Lights.

Ellen Orleans, 'Erev Christmas'

In Ellen Orleans' story "Erev Christmas," a young girl's allegiances are torn when the second night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve. Orleans is the author of five books of lesbian and gay humor, including The Butches of Madison County, as well as the forthcoming memoir Inside, The World Is Orange. She's currently writing How to Spell the Name of God, in which this story appears.

R.L. Maizes, 'The Infidelity of Judah Maccabee'

R.L. Maizes grew up in Queens, N.Y., and now lives in Boulder, Colorado. Her short stories have been published in numerous literary magazines and her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Spirituality & Health, and other national publications. She is at work on a collection of stories that includes this one.