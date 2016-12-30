The New Year holiday tradition continues with the Toast of the Nation jazz party. Spirited, improvised and swinging, each hour was recorded live at Blue Note venues throughout the country and the world.

With a new format this year, there are no countdowns to midnight. Instead, you can enjoy six solid hours of music, right for any time of the day or night — complete with festive Happy New Year messages throughout. Hosted by Christian McBride, this is the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.

Hear Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau from Blue Note Tokyo, Buika from B.B. King Blues in Times Square, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band from Blue Note Hawaii, the sultry Dee Dee Bridgewater from Blue Note Napa, the Ron Carter Quartet from Blue Note New York and pianist Fred Hersch from Blue Note Beijing.

Toast of The Nation 2017

Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Joshua Redman, saxophone; Brad Mehldau, piano. Recorded at Blue Note Tokyo Oct. 13, 2016.

Set List:

Jedediah

Let's Call This

My Ideal

The Oneness of Two (in Three)

Buika

Buika, vocals; Josué Rodriguez Fernandez, bass/backup vocals; Michel Ferré, keyboard/backup vocals; Santiago Cañada Valverde, trombone/backup vocals; Alexis Arce, drums/percussion/backup vocals; Ahmed "King" Barroso, music director/guitar/vocals; Ramón Porrina, cajon/percussion/backup vocals. Recorded at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square on Oct. 13, 2016.

Set List:

Vivir sin miedo

Si volveré

Nostalgias

Siboney

Volverás

En el último trago

Unnamed

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Roger Lewis, baritone sax; Gregory Davis, trumpet; Kevin Harris, tenor sax; Efrem Towns, trumpet/flugelhorn; Kirk Joseph, sousaphone; Julian Addison, drums; Takeshi Shimmura, guitar. Recorded at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016.

Set List:

It's All Over Now

Mardi Gras In New Orleans

Paul Barbarin's Secondline

E Flat Blues

When The Saints Go Marching In

Superstition

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater, vocals; Edsel Gomez, piano; Michael Bowie, bass; Kenny Phelps, drums. Recorded at Blue Note Napa on Nov. 19, 2016.

Set List:

Love For Sale

Dear Ella

Fine and Mellow

Slow Boat To China

Cotton Tail

One Fine Thing

Treme

Ron Carter Quartet

Ron Carter, bass; Renee Rosnes, piano; Javon Jackson, tenor sax; Payton Crossley, drums. Recorded at Blue Note Hawaii on Nov. 28, 2016.

Set List:

595

Mr. Bow Tie (based on Seven Steps To Heaven)

Bach Cello Suite #1 Interpretation

You Are My Sunshine

My Funny Valentine

You And The Night And The Music

Fred Hersch

Fred Hersch, piano; Johannes Weidenmueller, bass; Eric McPherson, drums. Recorded at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016.

Set List:

Everybody's Song But My Own

Dream of Monk

Skipping

Serpentine

Miyako

Black Nike

Blackwing Palomino

Let's Cool One

We See (deadroll)

