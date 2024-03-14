Marketing and Communications Coordinator

How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit a cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations). Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu/. Enter 246386 in the Keyword field.

Summary

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is seeking a Marketing Coordinator. Reporting to the Marketing and Communications Supervisor, you will help manage marketing and communications for the station. You will work in a collaborative environment with cross-functional teams to support the needs of Michigan Public.

This is primarily an in-person position with some flexibility for hybrid work. Must be able to work occasional evening and weekend hours for events. While work arrangements are flexible, all new employees are expected to be within commutable distance of the Ann Arbor campus. The position offers a salary range of $45,000-$55,000 and a comprehensive benefits package. Compensation is commensurate with job-related skills and experience. Must be able to move a cart of equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and move materials weighing up to 25 pounds to a height of 3-4 feet and set them on tables, carts, or other surfaces.

Responsibilities:

Perform a variety of administrative tasks to support marketing plans and projects.

Maintain schedules for marketing projects.

Assist in the planning and execution of listener-focused special events (in person and online), including catering, venues, audio/visual and IT needs, Zoom setup, and travel.

Provide in-person coverage for events, including setting up and breaking down events.

Perform sales promotion of membership events.

Help execute staff promotional activities, outreach to partners, the media, and external engagements.

Write and execute trade agreements.

Assist with press releases, maintaining contact information, creating electronic newsletters, and database management/adding records to listener databases.

Design posters, flyers, digital signage, event programs, itineraries, and other required materials to support events.

Help monitor activities and results of the marketing and communications program.

Coordinate the printing of all designed materials and ensure the quality of final products.

Create and update web posts.

Physically set up and tear down events, including moving and arranging tables, chairs, and mobile equipment.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Communication or a related field

2-3 years of experience organizing and coordinating events

Experience with online event platforms, such as Eventbrite, Zoom, and Streamyard

Experience using social media for community building and event promotion

Experience with graphic design software, such as Canva and knowledge of design best practices

Experience with Zoom, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office product suites

Experience with website maintenance

Demonstrated communication, writing, and organization skills

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.