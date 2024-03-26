Cuba Discovery with Michigan Public – November 11-16, 2024

Michigan Public is offering public radio listeners another opportunity to visit Cuba this year. Following up on the success of our sold-out Cuba trips in 2023, you now have a chance to join Michigan Public’s Briana Rice and a small group of other listeners for an exclusive trip to Cuba in November 2024. But don’t delay — our previous Cuba trips sold out quickly and we expect this one to do the same!

Michigan Public travelers will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the unique sights, culture, and people of Cuba. You’ll visit Revolution Square, Old Havana, the La Corona Cigar Factory, the Museum of the Revolution, Hemingway’s farm, and more. You’ll meet with local artists and musicians, and have the chance to enjoy some of the sights of Havana while riding in one of the classic cars that Cuba is known for.

Tour dates: November 11 – 16, 2024. This trip includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit, hotel accommodations, deluxe motorcoach transportation in Cuba, a bilingual Cuban tour guide, and 12 meals during the tour.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRIP HERE

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with expert local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in lifelong learning, and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at the link above.

Note: You can view an online informational meeting about this trip by clicking here.

1 of 3 — havana-2632193.jpg 2 of 3 — oldtimer-642925.jpg 3 of 3 — Revolution Square.jfif

Learn more about this Cuba trip at a free online information meeting on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Register for Info Meeting Here

If you don’t want to wait for the information meeting, you can reserve your space on the trip right now. To do that, log on to the Premier World Discovery website (res.premierworlddiscovery.com) and use the Web Booking Code 181504, or call 877-953-8687.