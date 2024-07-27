© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Team USA wins its first medal of the Paris Summer Olympics

By Juana Summers
Published July 27, 2024 at 8:05 AM EDT
The United States won its first medals at the Paris Olympic Games when Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon took silver in the synchronized 3m springboard final on Saturday. Cook (right) and Bacon pose after the competition at the Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.
Sebastien Bozon
/
AFP via Getty Images
The United States won its first medals at the Paris Olympic Games when Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon took silver in the synchronized 3m springboard final on Saturday. Cook (right) and Bacon pose after the competition at the Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

PARIS — Divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook have won the United States’ first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Bacon and Cook took home the silver in the 3-meter synchronized springboard competition, held at the Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. This is the first time the U.S. has medaled in the event since 2012.

Chinese competitors Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen took the gold, followed by Bacon and Cook of the U.S. Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of Great Britain won the bronze medal.

This is the first medal for both Bacon and Cook. Bacon is making her Olympic debut. Meanwhile, Cook competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she came in 13th in the women’s 3-meter springboard.

It's the first medal of what's expected to be another record haul of medals for Team USA at a Summer Olympics.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon of the U.S. compete in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Saturday. They won silver, the first U.S. medal in the event since 2012.
Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon of the U.S. compete in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Saturday. They won silver, the first U.S. medal in the event since 2012.

