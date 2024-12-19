Michigan Public's holiday programming

Monday, Dec 23

3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Interlochen Writers' Series: Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade is a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, and a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. She’s now published her first book, called “Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America.”



Tuesday, Dec 24

3:00 p.m. Interlochen Writers' Series: Bonnie Jo Campbell

Bonnie Jo Campbell is a Michigan author who lives outside Kalamazoo. She’s written bestselling novels like “Once Upon a River” and “Q Road,” as well as short story collections such as “American Salvage” and “Mothers, Tell Your Daughters.” Her new novel is set on a fictional Michigan island in the Great Massasauga Swamp, a place the locals call “The Waters,” which is also the name of the book.

8:00 p.m. Holiday Hitches - APM

We love the holidays, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. This seasonal special from SELECTED SHORTS, hosted by Meg Wolitzer, offers three tales about uncommon roads travelled by the celebrants.

9:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

Christmas is a time of traditions, and over the years, NPR has created a few traditions of its own. In this hour-long special: Wistfulness, joy, doubt, hope, all the emotions we feel at this time of year, all summoned up in memorable stories from the NPR broadcast archives.

10:00 p.m. Ford's Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and a children’s ensemble in the spirit of the holidays.



Wednesday, Dec 25

3:00 p.m. Interlochen Writers' Series: Nedra Glover Tawwab

Nedra Glover Tawwab is a licensed therapist and sought-after relationship expert. She’s the author of two books: “Set Boundaries, Find Peace,” and her latest, “Drama Free,” which focuses on managing unhealthy family relationships.

8:00 p.m. Hannukah Lights - NPR

Hear some of our favorite stories about the festival of lights.

9:00 p.m. Candles Burning Brightly

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

10:00 p.m. Two Holidays and a Blizzard - PRX

Three short plays. THE BLIZZARD, a chilly thriller, features Jesse Eisenberg as a snowed-in screenwriter facing unexpected guests. In THE MIRACLE OF CHANUKAH, a holiday guest’s personal miracle throws a family for a loop. In CHRISTMAS BREAKS, a guy dumps a girl but presents a substitute. Interview with David Ives, John Rando and The Blizzard cast; Sheri Wilner and The Miracle of Chanukah cast and the cast of Christmas Breaks.



Thursday, Dec 26

3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Interlochen Writers' Series: Twin Flames Universe

Janja Lalich is an author and educator who specializes in researching cults and coercion, and has written several books, including “Take Back Your Life: Recovering from Cults and Abusive Relationships.” Keely Griffin is a former member of a spiritual relationship mentoring group called Twin Flames Universe. It’s an organization that many have called a cult, and its founders and some current members now live in northern Michigan.



Friday, Dec 27

3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Interlochen Writers' Series: Kaveh Akbar

Kaveh Akbar is an Iranian-American poet who has published two books of poetry. He’s also the poetry editor of The Nation magazine. Now he’s written a novel inspired by his own life, called “Martyr!”



Tuesday, Dec 31

9:00 p.m. 2024 Remembered from the Current - APM

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2024 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.



Wednesday, Jan 1

3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. BBC Reporters look ahead to 2025

Some of the BBC’s finest correspondents gaze into their crystal balls to predict what 2025 what might have in store.