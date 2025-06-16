Trump leaves the G7 a day early to focus on Iran crisis

Updated June 17, 2025 at 1:49 AM EDT

CALGARY, Alberta — President Trump left the G7 in Canada early to return to Washington to focus on the conflict in the Middle East, telling reporters, "I have to be back as soon as I can."

Trump departed at the end of the first day of the summit in the Canadian Rockies, where trade issues had been expected to be a major focus. But instead, the Iran-Israel strikes dominated the discussions, with leaders signing a joint statement on the conflict.

"I have to be back. It's very important," Trump told reporters after posing for the traditional 'family photo' with the other leaders. "You probably see what I see," Trump said.

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that Trump was working on a ceasefire proposal. But Trump angrily contradicted that in a social media post from Air Force One.

"Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire," Trump said, suggesting the reason was "much bigger than that" without giving details.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump talks to reporters on June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, during a 'family photo with G7 leaders (L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

G7 leaders, including Trump, urged a resolution to the crisis

The White House abruptly announced Trump would leave early shortly after Trump posted a dire warning on social media. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life," Trump said. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

During a working dinner, the leaders agreed to a joint statement on the conflict, saying that "Israel has a right to defend itself" and that Iran, the "principal source of regional instability and terror … can never have a nuclear weapon."

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the leaders said in the statement.

The leaders had been trying to craft a statement on the crisis throughout the day on Monday, but it had been unclear whether Trump would be willing to sign.

Trump has been urging Iran to resume talks about its nuclear program

Trump told reporters he had been in "constant touch" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated that Iran needed to agree to end its nuclear program. Asked whether he wanted to see regime change in Iran, Trump said: "I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran, and we're well on our way to making sure that happens."

Trump told reporters that Iran has sent messages through intermediaries that it wants to deescalate the conflict with Israel.

"They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before," Trump said.

"They have to make a deal. And it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk and they should talk immediately before it's too late," Trump said.

