2023 Year in Review: The best of Auchter's Art

Freelance political cartoonist John Auchter's art and commentary speaks to the issues impacting Michigan thoughtfully and creatively. Here are some of his most popular works from 2023.

Auchter's Art: Civil rights leaders weren't "safe." They were radical.

It worries me when people put iconic certain civil rights leaders in the "safe" category. The fact is, they were often quite bold and sometimes even angry.

Auchter's Art: A catastrophic decision

We have a state that more or less requires young people to own a reliable automobile to functionally live here and then burdens them with sky-high insurance rates.

Auchter's Art: The culture war epicenter

I would argue that anything about Florida directly relates to Michigan. We're connected. Michiganders visit there, vacation there, many of us even eventually move there. I mean, lots of sun and no state income tax, what's not to like, right? Well, as it turns out...

Auchter's Art: Facilitating miscommunication

Social media is a lot of things, but I don't think it has fundamentally changed who people are. We have always found ways to miscommunicate with one another. Social media just does an exceptional job at facilitating it.

Auchter's Art: Not making America great again

Now in our very binary political environment, one might assume that I'm here to champion EVs. I'm not. We should be looking for the solutions that will allow the best possible benefits and ensure our country a position of technological leadership. Being the world's best horse-carriage makers will not make America great again.