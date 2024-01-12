Auchter's Art: Michigan's big win

Did you stay up late on Monday to watch the game? I did. And my workday wakeup time is 4:45 a.m. Still, it was totally worth it.

Sure, the championship win was super nice. (And the Rose Bowl win in the semifinals over Alabama was even nicer!) But there were also some really compelling storylines. However you feel about the sign-stealing scandal, the Michigan football team did need to overcome some significant adversity — from its own conference and the NCAA, everybody's least favorite bureaucracy (which is saying something).

And there were other, more traditionally feel-good storylines like running back Blake Corum coming back after blowing out his knee last year to score two touchdowns in the title game.

But I think on the whole, the best story was that the state of Michigan got a win. We don't get many — especially over the past couple of decades. So even though it was college football (and all the baggage that comes with that), it's gratifying to have "Michigan" and "the best" in the same headline.

Still, I have to admit, even as the confetti was falling, a part of me was thinking, "Oh Lord, those true-blue U of Mers are gonna be hard to live with after this."

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.