Auchter's Art: A small amount of justice

From the NPR story:

"The mother of a Michigan teenager who killed four fellow students and wounded seven other people during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 was convicted Tuesday in connection with her son's crimes.

The jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. It's believed to be the first time a parent has been tried for manslaughter in connection with a mass shooting conducted by their child."

Everything about the events leading up to the mass shooting, the shooting itself, and events afterward is saturated with sadness. From the victims to the perpetrators, there are absolutely no winners. The only redeeming takeaway may be that a small amount justice seems to have been served.

The parents of the shooter had clearly been negligent in their responsibilities to their son and their community. (Ms. Crumbley's husband, James, will soon be tried on the same charges.) She will now have to face lawful consequences for her actions (or, more accurately, inaction).

It doesn't fix anything, but justice does provide a reason to be hopeful that lessons have been learned.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.