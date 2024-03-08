© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Aren't you concerned?

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Both Catholicism and The Twilight Zone have trained me to beware pleasant situations — enjoy them too much and there will be unpleasant consequences. It's either just straight-up guilt or you're granted your wish to be the ruler of a powerful nation and — poof! — you're Hitler at the end of the war in a bunker.

So, sorry, this recent lack of winter and beautiful spring days? It can't all be good. One of the reasons why Michigan is such a beautiful place is that the harsh winters do a great job of making dormant (or killing off) annoying, nasty, disease-carrying pests. If you want it to be above freezing all year long, well, then you also get the bugs, flies, spiders, reptiles, and other creepy-crawly things that come with it.

Isn't that reason enough to be concerned about climate change?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
