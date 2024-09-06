© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Controlling the uncontrollable

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published September 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
a cartoon of a female news reporter holding a microphone asking a man about his thoughts on voting in a battleground state like Michigan
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Michigan has now been identified and thoroughly labeled as a battleground state (or swing state for those who prefer a cheerier, less militaristic expression).

Michigan has now been identified and thoroughly labeled as a battleground state (or swing state for those who prefer a cheerier, less militaristic expression). So expect to see a lot of "person on the street" interviews of fellow Michiganders by national media over the next two months.

I've seen plenty so far, but none have seemed as honest as I'd like to see. Sensible people become cagey and guarded when a microphone is put in their face. And with good reason — we're all only ever one slip up away from viral infamy.

So I made up an interview with the level of honesty that I'd like to see in order to reveal one of our few pieces of common ground: We tend to prefer laws designed to control and constrict other people over ones designed to control and constrict ourselves.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
