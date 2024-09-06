Auchter's Art: Controlling the uncontrollable

Michigan has now been identified and thoroughly labeled as a battleground state (or swing state for those who prefer a cheerier, less militaristic expression). So expect to see a lot of "person on the street" interviews of fellow Michiganders by national media over the next two months.

I've seen plenty so far, but none have seemed as honest as I'd like to see. Sensible people become cagey and guarded when a microphone is put in their face. And with good reason — we're all only ever one slip up away from viral infamy.

So I made up an interview with the level of honesty that I'd like to see in order to reveal one of our few pieces of common ground: We tend to prefer laws designed to control and constrict other people over ones designed to control and constrict ourselves.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.