Auchter's Art: This is awkward

It is not only plausible but entirely predictable that Elon Musk would fire somebody for a perceived insult. This self-styled defender of the First Amendment's free speech protections has proven himself time and again a vengeful snowflake when it comes to contrary opinions.

However, the logical fallacy I could not resolve in the cartoon is that Musk cannot fire a union worker because he would never employ a union worker. It's a conundrum.

But you know what? A union worker with any sort of admiration for Musk (or Musk's preferred presidential candidate) defies all logic, too. So by these bizzarro-world standards, I may just be on solid ground.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

