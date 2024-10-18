Auchter's Art: Think back

In January 2017, shorty after Donald Trump took office, his administration released an executive order that restricted entry into the United States from certain countries with majority Muslim populations. It was poorly thought out and even more poorly implemented.

But it did manage to cause an enormous amount of pain as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were tasked with finding individuals from these countries and deporting them. Not just for the Muslims it targeted (the Trump Administration itself referred to the executive order as the "Muslim ban"), but for a significant number of Arab Christians who also got caught up in the machinery. Many faced being shipped to Iraq to face persecution with no family and no support.

I bring this up because in 2016, the Arab Christian community in Michigan strongly supported the male candidate (or threw their vote away to avoid supporting the female candidate), because he said he would protect them. And then he immediately betrayed them.

So here we are in 2024, and as part of Trump's favorable polling with men in general, he apparently is making some inroads with Black men, Hispanic men, and even Arab Muslim men. What the heck is wrong with us guys? I mean, history is pretty clear on what comes from enabling Trump (and demagogues in general). Most women seem to understand this.

*Sigh* I conclude with this frighteningly applicable meme: "I never thought leopards would eat MY face," sobs man who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.