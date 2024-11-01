© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: This is for you

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

If you have a declared allegiance to a political party, this cartoon isn't for you.

If you hew closely to a liberal/left or conservative/right ideology, this cartoon isn't for you.

If you are a single-issue voter (women's health/abortion, for example), this cartoon isn't for you.

If you vote transactionally, going for the candidate who you think is most likely to deliver on the political promises that will benefit you, this cartoon isn't for you.

And if you happen to be a billionaire (you never know who reads these things) trying to puppet-string the world to your personal benefit, this cartoon is not for you.

This is for the undecided voters. And if you are one of these people at this point days before the election (and months into a thoroughly exhausting, all-consuming campaign season), I imagine the only criteria left to make a decision on is character — who is the more relatable, decent, stable human being? I mean, if that's how you would choose a co-worker, a manager, a neighbor, a friend — shouldn't that factor into how you would choose a President?

So I don't want to lead you too much here, but may I suggest voting for the one who is NOT the living embodiment of the seven deadly sins (lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride)?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
