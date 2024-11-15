Auchter's Art: Do as I say, not as I do

Republicans are already grexing about the legislation Democrats might pass while they still can. Just as the Democrats grexed back in 2018. (In that case, it was the Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer replacing the Republican Governor Rick Snyder, but it was the same net effect for a lame duck session.)

In a way, it's kind of nice to get back to a standard sort of political bickering. There's no apocalyptic government action at stake, nothing exponentially outside of norms (like, say, Matt freakin' Gaetz as a nominee for Attorney General).

So there will be some posturing and some sniping. And a boatload of hypocrisy. But that will set us up nicely for the new year with a divided government. (I will not add a hopeful note here for a divided government perhaps leading us to honest debate and thoughtful compromise.)

