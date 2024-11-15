© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Do as I say, not as I do

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
political cartoon depicting an elephant as a symbol for the Michigan GOP chastising democratic lawmakers about pushing things through the lame duck session.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Republicans are already grexing about the legislation Democrats might pass while they still can. Just as the Democrats grexed back in 2018. (In that case, it was the Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer replacing the Republican Governor Rick Snyder, but it was the same net effect for a lame duck session.)

In a way, it's kind of nice to get back to a standard sort of political bickering. There's no apocalyptic government action at stake, nothing exponentially outside of norms (like, say, Matt freakin' Gaetz as a nominee for Attorney General).

So there will be some posturing and some sniping. And a boatload of hypocrisy. But that will set us up nicely for the new year with a divided government. (I will not add a hopeful note here for a divided government perhaps leading us to honest debate and thoughtful compromise.)

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
