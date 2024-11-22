© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Taking over the asylum

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

In the early 1980s, the band Fun Boy Three had a hit in their native UK, "The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)." It was a denouncement of the Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative government that had come to power. The title is pretty clear about their particular thoughts on the matter, but you can check out the full lyrics in the iconically 80s video:

Have I lost you? I wouldn't blame you. Even among Michigan Public listeners, I expect it's me, my friend Mert, and maybe one other person who has any idea what I'm writing about.

Be that as it may, it's the song that popped to mind as I've witnessed the ongoing parade of unqualified, unvetted characters the incoming presidential administration has nominated for leadership positions. (As I write this, Matt Gaetz has apparently withdrawn his nomination for Attorney General because he didn't want to be a distraction. Uh-huh. As if the whole point of his political career has been something other than being a distraction.)

How did we get here? Well, we elected Donald Trump, of course. And he told us he intended to follow a course of patronage and fealty in deciding nominees. So no surprise there.

But it's also in part due to how easily those who oppose him and his policies allow themselves to lose focus. It's always laudable to consider the feelings of others when choosing your words. But when the lunatics are in fact taking over the asylum, that becomes the priority for focus.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
