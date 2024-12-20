© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Christmas wishes

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

This is the last cartoon of the year, and typically I try to ease off a bit, maybe go with something lighter and more universally appealing. What I came up with, however, is pretty inside politics. Ah, well... it's a political cartoon, right?

So you kinda have to know that Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson, have both had less than enjoyable experiences this past year trying to wrangle their very slim majorities into passing legislation. This has culminated in recent days with members of their own party acting out — refusing to work, making threats, and generally s-talking them (behind their backs and openly).

It's not like I have a lot of sympathy for Tate and Johnson — they're grownups, they had to know what they signed up for. In fact, I'm mostly heartened by the situation. It's a good thing for Michigan and a good thing for America when a leader cannot count on their party members to always fall in line and do exactly what they say. Sure, it can be slow and frustrating. But it's a far sight better than totalitarianism.

Happy Holidays to you and our fragile young republic!

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
