Auchter's Art: Christmas wishes

This is the last cartoon of the year, and typically I try to ease off a bit, maybe go with something lighter and more universally appealing. What I came up with, however, is pretty inside politics. Ah, well... it's a political cartoon, right?

So you kinda have to know that Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson, have both had less than enjoyable experiences this past year trying to wrangle their very slim majorities into passing legislation. This has culminated in recent days with members of their own party acting out — refusing to work, making threats, and generally s-talking them (behind their backs and openly).

It's not like I have a lot of sympathy for Tate and Johnson — they're grownups, they had to know what they signed up for. In fact, I'm mostly heartened by the situation. It's a good thing for Michigan and a good thing for America when a leader cannot count on their party members to always fall in line and do exactly what they say. Sure, it can be slow and frustrating. But it's a far sight better than totalitarianism.

Happy Holidays to you and our fragile young republic!

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.