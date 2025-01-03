Auchter's Art: Not very neighborly

Let's start 2025 on a positive note. It seems the United States is still the big dog on this planet — the largest and most vibrant economy, the largest and most capable military, and an abundant wealth of natural and technological resources. It's not an exaggeration to say that we are the alpha.

It's really the best position for a country to be in because there are times (in this dog eat dog world) that it's necessary to demonstrate dominance to bend circumstances to its favor.

But at a certain point, too much flexing runs the risk of creating resentment and a deficit of goodwill, particularly among our allies. The United States is doing well, but it still needs a pack to run with. Being an alpha is good; being a lone wolf is dangerous.

So the incoming administration's peculiar first choice for a flex — going after our closest ally, Canada, with threats of a trade war, followed up by the president-elect purposely trying to humiliate them... Well, it's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.