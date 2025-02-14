© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Character matters

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published February 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, was a recent guest on The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart podcast. The long time Republican has known the President for 23 years, worked for him, and (as eventually happens to most) was fired by him.

In the course of conversation, Christie offered a number of informed insights. One that caught my attention was about the role of a leader — any leader, but especially for the President of the United States: "Character matters, and it matters more than any particular issue."

His point: Even for those who align on issues and agree with what the President is doing, there is an underlying problem, which is "...the pettiness, the vindictiveness, the anger, all those things informs much of what he does, and it's going to lead to big problems, I think, in the country over the long term."

My point: And in the short term, too.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
