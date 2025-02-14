Auchter's Art: Character matters

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, was a recent guest on The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart podcast. The long time Republican has known the President for 23 years, worked for him, and (as eventually happens to most) was fired by him.

In the course of conversation, Christie offered a number of informed insights. One that caught my attention was about the role of a leader — any leader, but especially for the President of the United States: "Character matters, and it matters more than any particular issue."

His point: Even for those who align on issues and agree with what the President is doing, there is an underlying problem, which is "...the pettiness, the vindictiveness, the anger, all those things informs much of what he does, and it's going to lead to big problems, I think, in the country over the long term."

My point: And in the short term, too.

