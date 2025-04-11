Auchter's Art: Winners and losers

It's been a wild ride this week. And God only knows what's happening today. Well, certain people close to the current administration who are making profits from insider trading probably have a pretty good idea. That's fun.

The grifting notwithstanding, is it not clear at this point that the fate of our economic system should not be subject to the whims of a single person? This has been like watching great-grandpa, who never drove a car, trying to parallel park a Winnebego on a city street. Yeah, he's got the biggest vehicle and may eventually get it into a space. But there is gonna be so much damage. And so many enemies.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.