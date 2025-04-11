© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Winners and losers

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published April 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

It's been a wild ride this week. And God only knows what's happening today. Well, certain people close to the current administration who are making profits from insider trading probably have a pretty good idea. That's fun.

The grifting notwithstanding, is it not clear at this point that the fate of our economic system should not be subject to the whims of a single person? This has been like watching great-grandpa, who never drove a car, trying to parallel park a Winnebego on a city street. Yeah, he's got the biggest vehicle and may eventually get it into a space. But there is gonna be so much damage. And so many enemies.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: For the people
    John Auchter
    Abraham Lincoln famously described our particular form of government as "of the people, by the people, for the people." So it seems to me that if we slash and cut and terminate all of the "people" parts, there will be no constitutional republic left. And a real danger of it perishing from the earth.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Propaganda works
    John Auchter
    The situation with the Line 5 oil pipeline that runs through Michigan isn't the most topical issue I could have picked this week. It's more of an ongoing issue that (I hope) most Michiganders are familiar with. The point I'm attempting to make, however, is extremely topical. And that topic is: propaganda works.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Not so funny
    John Auchter
    A common criticism for an editorial cartoon: "It's not funny." The common response from an editorial cartoonist: "You're right." That's because the main goal of an editorial or political cartoon (a good one anyway) should be to stir a thought or even start a conversation. Humor can help, but it isn't necessary.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: What about the students?
    John Auchter
    I think there is a deeper issue, and it disturbs me more that the capricious behavior of Secretary Linda McMahon and the Trump Administration actively dismantling the department: They seem to care more about their ideological victories than they do about the actual students. Much more. If, in fact, they are thinking about students at all.