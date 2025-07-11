© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: A refreshing respite for the masses

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
cartoon depicting a man waking up from a coma and his wife telling him about all the bad stuff happening but that the tigers are the best team in baseball. his disbelief is expressed over the tigers news but nothing else.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

If, as Karl Marx is often paraphrased, religion is the opiate for the masses, then major league sports may just be the alcoholic beverage. Think about it. People have always turned to focus on their favorite teams for a refreshing respite, but especially during difficult times. Taking in a ball game as a metaphoric beer or two to relax and escape for a moment from this frightening bizarro world we're currently experiencing.

And sure (to carry this thread perhaps further than necessary), overindulging in sports fandom is a bad idea and addiction to it can bring ruin. But for the most part, it's a positive. Sometimes a big positive. The success of the 1968 Detroit Tigers is famously credited for helping the city avoid a repeat of its disastrous 1967 riots.

Right now, it's a particularly good time to be a Michigan sports fan. To the astonishment of all, the Tigers have the best record in Major League Baseball. The Lions are a popular Super Bowl pick. The Pistons are ascending. Detroit will be getting a WNBA team in a few years. And hopefully the Red Wings will figure it out soon.

So here's to their success and the feeling of community that their success brings to us. Cheers!

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
