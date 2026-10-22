2026 Year-End Tax Webinar

With tax legislation continuing to evolve, staying ahead of the latest changes can make a meaningful difference in your year-end planning.

Join Maner Costerisan tax experts Lauren Kurtz, CPA, Senior Manager, and Will Kwiecinski, CPA, Manager, for a timely look at the latest federal tax developments affecting businesses and individuals. They'll break down key changes, including the lasting impacts of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), and highlight planning opportunities to consider.

Register today to get up to speed on the latest developments and head into year-end with a solid plan.