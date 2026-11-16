Hunter Ice Festival Returns to Downtown Niles January 22–24, 2027

NILES, Mich. — Bundle up and make plans to spend a winter weekend in Downtown Niles. The Hunter Ice Festival returns January 22–24, 2027, bringing ice carving, time with friends and family, and a good reason to get outside in January.

The festival has become a winter tradition in Niles, drawing residents and visitors downtown to watch skilled carvers work and see what they can create from a block of ice. Part of the fun is stopping back throughout the week before festival to see how the sculptures have changed as the work takes shape.

Between sculptures, visitors can warm up over a meal, stop for coffee or a sweet treat, and explore downtown shops. For local businesses, the festival brings welcome activity during a typically quieter time of year. For visitors, it’s a chance to discover a new favorite place or return to one they already love.

The Hunter Ice Festival is made possible through the support of sponsors, community partners and volunteers. Their contributions help Niles DDA Main Street carry on an event that means a great deal to downtown and the people who return each winter.

Additional details, including the activity schedule and ice carving locations, will be announced as plans are finalized.

Save the dates: Friday, January 22, through Sunday, January 24, 2027. Follow Niles Main Street on Facebook and visit uncoverniles.com for festival updates.

Event Details:

What: 23RD ANNUAL HUNTER ICE FESTIVAL - Free and Open to the Public

When: ICE ARRIVES MONDAY JANUARY 18TH, 2027

Where: City Parking Lot corner of Front and Main (to the east of 218 N Front Street)

Carving continues til Friday January 22nd, 2027.

FRIDAY JANUARY 22- Carved ice is placed all around Downtown Niles - weather permitting

6pm- Meet the Carvers at The NODE 6pm-8pm

SATURDAY JANUARY 23- Corner LIVE Carving 10AM -2PM

Speed Carving AT Riverfront Park Amphitheater 5pm

SUNDAY JANUARY 24- Chili Crawl- wander town and enjoy the sculptures as you try Chili offerings from a variety of local businesses. Tickets $10

For updates and more information, follow Niles DDA Main Street on Facebook or visit www.uncoverniles.com.