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38th Annual South Lyon Football Holiday Shop

38th Annual South Lyon Football Holiday Shop

Come shop over 200 local crafters and vendors. Come get all of your holiday shopping done in one place. Everything from holiday gifts, jewelry, home decor, wood working, bath, body and bakery items. Raffle prizes throughout the day. Parking is free. Check out our facebook page for previews of our crafters and vendors! https://www.facebook.com/SLfbHolidayShop

South Lyon High School
$5-$8
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

South Lyon Football Boosters
SLfbHolidayShop@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/SLfbHolidayShop
South Lyon High School
1000 N Lafayette St
South Lyon, Michigan 48178