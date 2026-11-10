Dear Team,

Greetings!

On behalf of the Organizing Committee, we cordially invite your organization to participate in the 4th International Conference on Diabetes, Obesity, Dietetics and Endocrinology 2027, scheduled for June 22–23, 2027, in London, UK.

This international conference aims to bring together diabetologists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, dietitians, clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, students, and policymakers from around the world to discuss the latest developments, innovations, and best practices in diabetes, obesity, dietetics, and endocrinology.

We welcome participants to join as Speakers, Poster Presenters, Delegates, Sponsors, and Exhibitors, contributing to meaningful scientific discussions and global collaboration.

We look forward to your valuable participation.

Warm Regards,

Raja Nandivada| Program Manager

Email: diabetes@globalmeeting.org

Ph / WhatsApp: +1 (470)-916-6880

Website: https://diabetesconferences.org/