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98th Annual Spring Dance Concert

98th Annual Spring Dance Concert

About the show: Celebrate nearly a century of movement and artistry at the 98th Annual Spring Dance Concert at Wayne State University. This beloved tradition showcases the creativity and dedication of student performers alongside innovative works by faculty and guest choreographers. Featuring a dynamic mix of styles and music, the concert offers an engaging program that highlights both emerging talent and seasoned artistry. Join us for an inspiring weekend of dance that honors the past, celebrates the present, and looks boldly toward the future.

Know Before You Go:
Genre: Dance, various styles
Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission
Content advisory: The production may include sudden, loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.
Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 12+

Hilberry Gateway
$20-$30
Every week through Apr 25, 2027.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
313-577-2972
theatrepr@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/
Hilberry Gateway
4715 Cass Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48202
3135772972
boxoffice@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2023-2024/silent-sky