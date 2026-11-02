About the show: Celebrate nearly a century of movement and artistry at the 98th Annual Spring Dance Concert at Wayne State University. This beloved tradition showcases the creativity and dedication of student performers alongside innovative works by faculty and guest choreographers. Featuring a dynamic mix of styles and music, the concert offers an engaging program that highlights both emerging talent and seasoned artistry. Join us for an inspiring weekend of dance that honors the past, celebrates the present, and looks boldly toward the future.

Know Before You Go:

Genre: Dance, various styles

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Content advisory: The production may include sudden, loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.

Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 12+