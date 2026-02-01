Switchback — Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald — brings "American Roots and Celtic Soul" to historic Hertha Hall: original Americana storytelling and spirited Celtic rhythms in a holiday show to kick off the season. Thursday, November 19, 2026, 7:00-10:00 PM. Tickets: Early Bird general admission $30 until Nov 13; general admission $35. Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/a-celtic-christmas-with-switchback