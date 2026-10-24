ALL THINGS EQUAL The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes to DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 3:00PM.

Written by Tony Award Winning playwright RUPERT HOLMES

Starring Michelle Azar as Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Directed by Laley Lippard

Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ...and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event!

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. A ticket limit of 8 will apply to every order.