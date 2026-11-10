Join the voices of Animaniacs - the iconic animated Warner Bros series produced by Steven Spielberg - for a “zany, animany and totally insaney” evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by the original projected animation.

Animaniacs: In Concert stars the show’s original Emmy-Winning composer, Randy Rogel, on piano and the voice-talents of Emmy winner Rob Paulsen (Yakko & Pinky on Animaniacs; Raphael on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Maurice LaMarche (The Brain on Animaniacs; The King in Disney’s Frozen; Kif & Calculon on Futurama).

Animaniacs remains as topical and relevant today as it was when the TV series debuted in the early 1990’s. With new episodes currently streaming on Hulu, Animaniacs is a multigenerational animated favorite with universally-recognized hit songs. Fans of all ages will experience Animaniacs like never before…especially those who grew up watching the series. As its creators say, “Animaniacs in Concert is for the adults – it’s hip, it’s funny…but kids will love it, too!”

Animaniacs and all related characters and elements are trademarks and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Single tickets for this event range from $25-$54 including fees ($50+fees premium orchestra & aisle; $45+fees orchestra; $41+fees lower balcony; $21+fees upper balcony). Doors will open one hour prior to showtime and seating will begin 30 minutes prior to showtime. No outside food or drink allowed in the theatre. No recording of any kind. Runtime is approximately one hour 30 minutes plus intermission.