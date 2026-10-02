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Ann Arbor Antiquarian Book Fair

Ann Arbor Antiquarian Book Fair

Celebrate the 50th year of the Ann Arbor Antiquarian Book Fair with the Clements Library! Join us on Sunday, October 11 from 11 am-5 pm for a lively gathering of booksellers and dealers from across the country.

Discover an exciting selection of old and rare books, Americana, children’s books, autographs and manuscripts, maps, prints, ephemera, photography, fine press material and more.

Admission is just $5 (free for students!), with proceeds benefiting the Clements Library.
See real books. See real people. See a real book fair.

Michigan Union
$5
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu
Michigan Union
530 S State St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109