Ann Arbor ED Talks: Is College Still Worth It?

What does college mean today? As the cost of higher education rises and expectations shift, what does it mean for public universities to deliver on their promise?

Join University of Michigan faculty for an engaging community conversation about the value of higher education, the opportunities it creates, and what the future of college could look like.

Part of Life-Changing Education (LCE) at the University of Michigan, ED Talks bring faculty expertise and educational research into communities across Michigan through accessible conversations about learning, education, and opportunity.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will also have the opportunity to nominate a local school, organization, or community group for an LCE mini-grant of up to $500 to support education initiatives in their community.

Enjoy food, refreshments, and a special thank-you gift while connecting with fellow community members around an important conversation about the future of higher education.

Register: http://myumi.ch/4xppD