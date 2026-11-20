The organizers of Ann Arbor's beloved Westside Art Hop are bringing the fun indoors for the holiday this year! Hosted by our friends at the West Side United Methodist Church, there will be a mix of Art Hop veterans and new faces at this inaugural holiday market. Though the event will be new, our commitment to bringing fun and creativity to the public remains the same. Parking is plentiful at the church, the entrance is accessible, and there is an elevator available to bring art lovers to the basement event space.