Aurora: Winter Wizards Face Painting & Balloon Twisting

Join us Saturday, November 21st for a festive evening at Aurora: Winter Wizards!

Bundle up and bring your family and friends for a magical night along our illuminated trail. Explore glowing lights and enchanting sights, with a little extra fun to make your visit even more memorable!

Enjoy face painting and balloon twisting from 5:00–7:00 PM.

The Little Donut Factory will be onsite serving sweet treats to enjoy before or after your walk.

D&W Street Eatery will also be onsite with delicious bites throughout the evening.

Get your tickets: https://glenloretrails.com