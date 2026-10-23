Aurora: Winter Wizards Face Painting & Balloon Twisting
Aurora: Winter Wizards Face Painting & Balloon Twisting
Join us Saturday, November 21st for a festive evening at Aurora: Winter Wizards!
Bundle up and bring your family and friends for a magical night along our illuminated trail. Explore glowing lights and enchanting sights, with a little extra fun to make your visit even more memorable!
Enjoy face painting and balloon twisting from 5:00–7:00 PM.
The Little Donut Factory will be onsite serving sweet treats to enjoy before or after your walk.
D&W Street Eatery will also be onsite with delicious bites throughout the evening.
Get your tickets: https://glenloretrails.com
Glenlore Trails
05:15 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Glenlore Trails