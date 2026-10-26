© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aziza Poggi's Classical Concert

Aziza Poggi's Classical Concert

Join award-winning mezzo-soprano Aziza Poggi for her fourth annual Classical Concert on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM at St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This special afternoon of live music features an outstanding lineup of guest vocalists, many of whom perform with West Michigan Opera Project, presenting a diverse program of opera, classical favorites, art songs, and Broadway selections.

Accompanied by pianist Todd Wilkie and hosted by Todd Lewis, the concert celebrates the beauty and power of the human voice while bringing talented musicians and the West Michigan community together through music.

Early Bird tickets are nearly sold out! General Admission pricing begins once they are gone.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: St. Cecilia Music Center, Dexter Ballroom, Grand Rapids, MI

Tickets: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/azizaworld/aziza-poggi-s-classical-concert

St Cecilia Music Center
14.26-21.40
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aziza World Music LLC
6162921187
azizaworldinc@gmail.com
perpetual

Artist Group Info

Aziza A Poggi
azizaworldinc@gmail.com
https://www.azizaworld.net/
St Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6162921187
azizaworldinc@gmail.com
https://www.scmcgr.org/