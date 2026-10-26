Join award-winning mezzo-soprano Aziza Poggi for her fourth annual Classical Concert on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM at St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This special afternoon of live music features an outstanding lineup of guest vocalists, many of whom perform with West Michigan Opera Project, presenting a diverse program of opera, classical favorites, art songs, and Broadway selections.

Accompanied by pianist Todd Wilkie and hosted by Todd Lewis, the concert celebrates the beauty and power of the human voice while bringing talented musicians and the West Michigan community together through music.

Early Bird tickets are nearly sold out! General Admission pricing begins once they are gone.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: St. Cecilia Music Center, Dexter Ballroom, Grand Rapids, MI

Tickets: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/azizaworld/aziza-poggi-s-classical-concert

