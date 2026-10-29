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Black Washtenaw County and the Civil War: Motorcoach and Walking Tour

Black Washtenaw County and the Civil War: Motorcoach and Walking Tour

Visit the sites connected to Black Civil War veterans who called Washtenaw County home. Historians Deborah Meadows and Matthew Siegfried will lead visitors on a motorcoach and walking journey through Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti including historic Black neighborhoods, Depot Town, and Highland Cemetery, the final resting place of at least 19 Black Civil War soldiers.

This tour is presented in conjunction with the Frankel Detroit Observatory’s exhibit, “Fill the Ranks”: The Civil War and the University of Michigan, and is offered in partnership with the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County.

Free and open to the public. Limited availability; registration required.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/