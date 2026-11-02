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Blood at the Root

Blood at the Root

About the show: From Detroit-born, Tony Award–nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau, this gripping drama examines the aftermath of a high school fight that exposes deep racial inequities. Inspired by real events, the story follows students whose lives are shaped by unequal treatment and systemic bias. With urgency and compassion, the play challenges audiences to confront questions of identity, privilege, and accountability, offering a powerful exploration of injustice, resilience, and the need for meaningful change.

Presented in repertory with The Crucible by Arthur Miller

Know Before You Go:
Genre: Docudrama, History
Run time: 105 minutes
Content advisory: This play contains strong language and may include loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.
Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 14+

Hilberry Gateway
$20-$30
Every week through Apr 03, 2027.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 03:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
313-577-2972
theatrepr@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/
Hilberry Gateway
4715 Cass Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48202
3135772972
boxoffice@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2023-2024/silent-sky