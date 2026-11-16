Kerrytown Concert House glows by candlelight for an evening of reimagined holiday classics, arranged by R. MacKenzie Lewis for a chamber pops ensemble. Lush woodwinds and strings weave fresh colors through familiar tunes, making for an intimate, warm welcome to the season.

R. MacKenzie Lewis – pianist/arranger/bandleader; Harry McComb – flute/clarinet/tenor saxophone; Alex Toth – flute/clarinet/bass clarinet/alto saxophone; Jan Sullins – violin; Jamie Gallupe – cello; Nick Martin – guitar; Kenji Lee – bass