Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends
Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends
Kerrytown Concert House glows by candlelight for an evening of reimagined holiday classics, arranged by R. MacKenzie Lewis for a chamber pops ensemble. Lush woodwinds and strings weave fresh colors through familiar tunes, making for an intimate, warm welcome to the season.
R. MacKenzie Lewis – pianist/arranger/bandleader; Harry McComb – flute/clarinet/tenor saxophone; Alex Toth – flute/clarinet/bass clarinet/alto saxophone; Jan Sullins – violin; Jamie Gallupe – cello; Nick Martin – guitar; Kenji Lee – bass
Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students & Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com