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Christmas Walk Silent Nights at Dow Gardens

Christmas Walk Silent Nights at Dow Gardens

Christmas Walk Silent Nights at Dow Gardens in Midland is for guests who would simply like to walk the pathways and enjoy the lights. On December 17, 18 and 19, the garden is gently lit without live carolers. Free to attend.

The Christmas Market opens inside the Welcome Center at 4:30 PM with local vendors. The walk runs 5–8 PM, with last entry at 7:30 PM. The Gift Shop is open, and the Café has food and warm drinks for purchase.

Make a day of it: on December 17, 18 and 19, tour the Pines Estate Home decorated for Christmas earlier in the day. Tour tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2026-12&s=christmas

More information: https://dowgardens.org/christmas-walk

Dow Gardens
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dow Gardens
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org
https://dowgardens.org/christmas-walk
Dow Gardens
1809 Eastman Avenue
Midland, 48640
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org
https://dowgardens.org