Christmas Walk Silent Nights at Dow Gardens in Midland is for guests who would simply like to walk the pathways and enjoy the lights. On December 17, 18 and 19, the garden is gently lit without live carolers. Free to attend.

The Christmas Market opens inside the Welcome Center at 4:30 PM with local vendors. The walk runs 5–8 PM, with last entry at 7:30 PM. The Gift Shop is open, and the Café has food and warm drinks for purchase.

Make a day of it: on December 17, 18 and 19, tour the Pines Estate Home decorated for Christmas earlier in the day. Tour tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2026-12&s=christmas

More information: https://dowgardens.org/christmas-walk