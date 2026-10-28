Clubbeat Halloween Party

🎃🔥 CLUBBEAT HALLOWEEN: THE AFTER DARK PARTY 🔥🎃 Halloween is getting a little more fabulous at ClubBeat! Join us Friday, October 30, from 10 PM–2 AM for a night of costumes, dancing, drag, and spooky-season chaos. 👻💃 💥 SUPERHERO THEME! 💥 Come dressed as your favorite superhero or villain — but don’t feel like you have to stick to the theme! Wear any costume you want, get creative, or come with no costume at all. The only requirement? You’re ready to party! 👑 Featuring 3 fabulous drag queens 🔥 Go-go boys 🎶 High-energy beats and a packed dance floor 🎃 Costumes, characters, and Halloween vibes all night Bring your crew, pick your alter ego, and get ready to dance until 2 AM. Whether you’re saving the city, stirring up trouble, showing off your best Halloween look, or just coming as yourself, ClubBeat is the place to be Halloween weekend! 🦇 Friday, October 30 | 10 PM–2 AM 📍 ClubBeat at UrbanBeat Event Center | Old Town Lansing 18+ Half off Tickets before 10:30 PM [Ticket Link](https://urbanbeat.ticketspice.com/oct-30-2026-clubbeat)