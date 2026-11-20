This is NOT your mother’s Nutcracker! 🎄❄️

Make a new holiday tradition with Cracked Nuts, Deos Contemporary Ballet’s hilarious, adult-friendly take on the holiday classic.

Expect an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy, incredible dancing, unexpected audience interactions, food, drinks, and plenty of holiday mischief. It’s the perfect excuse to get your favorite people together for a night out that’s anything but traditional.

Keep the holiday fun going after Christmas! Join us Tuesday, December 29 at The Big Room at Silva in Grand Rapids for one night only.

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now! Give the gift of a night out this holiday season.