Davenport University Community Open House

Open house shows students what life is like at Davenport

On October 10, Davenport University is hosting a special open house for prospective students and their families. The day-long experience on Homecoming will highlight all that Davenport’s W.A. Lettinga Grand Rapids Campus has to offer and includes tickets to the football game.

Students will get a glimpse of day-to-day life at Davenport by taking a campus tour to see the apartment-style housing units, academic spaces, dining options, the Student Activity Center and more.

Nathan Cunningham, assistant director of high school admissions at Davenport, said visiting campus helps prospective students ensure the university is a perfect fit. “An in-person visit allows students to visualize their future at Davenport by seeing the smaller-sized classrooms and walking through the housing suites, which are pretty incredible,” he said. “Davenport’s small class sizes, personal support and career preparation assistance are a few of the university’s selling points.”

Students will also:

Learn about degree programs in business, technology, health and urban education

Talk to a panel of current students to learn why they chose Davenport and what life is like on campus

Learn about available aid, scholarships and grants

Enjoy a free lunch in the dining hall

Receive complimentary tickets to Davenport’s Homecoming Game against Northern Michigan University