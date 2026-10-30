About the show: Experience the artistry of students, faculty, and guest artists this fall during our annual December Dance Concert on the STAGE at the Hilberry Gateway. This family-friendly concert showcases an array of dance styles and music, highlighting the talent and creativity of our performers. Celebrate the power of movement on an unforgettable evening filled with performances that bring the community together through rhythm, expression, and storytelling.

Know Before You Go:

Genre: Dance, various styles

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Content advisory: The production may include sudden, loud sound effects, use of theatrical haze/fog, and flashing strobe or moving lights.

Age appropriateness: Recommended for ages 12+