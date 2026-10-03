DeGrandchamp Farms Cranberry Harvest Days

Cranberry Harvest Day Information

A popular event on our farm is our Cranberry Harvest Day. We open up our fields so that we can share the beauty of our cranberry harvest with the public.

What to Expect:

Trolley rides to our bogs throughout the day to watch as we harvest a sea of red, ripe cranberries!

Observe our sorting line to learn about the way we sort and package cranberries for processing.

Check out our retail market. We offer many cranberry products. From jams to salsas, to dried fruit, to baked goods, we have something for everyone!

Fresh Apple Cider and Donuts

Food Trucks

Maker’s Market

Activities for kids!