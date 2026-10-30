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Deux More Healing

Deux More Healing

An immersive art experience exploring how caring for your mental health can be fun and creative. Guests are invited to engage in art workshops, listen to music, enjoy matcha, connect with others, and all will receive a free self care bag to support their emotional well being long after the event is over.

Detroit Design District
$25 - $45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deux More
6305062738
Deuxmoreart@gmail.com
https://deuxmore.square.site/

Artist Group Info

Brandys Stephens
deuxmoreart@gmail.com
https://deuxmore.square.site/
Detroit Design District
6540 saint Antoine St
Detroit, Michigan 48202