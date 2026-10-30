Deux More Healing
Deux More Healing
An immersive art experience exploring how caring for your mental health can be fun and creative. Guests are invited to engage in art workshops, listen to music, enjoy matcha, connect with others, and all will receive a free self care bag to support their emotional well being long after the event is over.
Detroit Design District
$25 - $45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Deux More
6305062738
Deuxmoreart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Brandys Stephens
deuxmoreart@gmail.com
Detroit Design District
6540 saint Antoine StDetroit, Michigan 48202