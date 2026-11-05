Diabetes Prevention & Management Resource Fair

This event is designed to create a welcoming space where community members can learn, connect, ask questions, and explore practical ways to take charge of their health and wellness.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Explore diabetes prevention and management education programs and resources.

Learn about fitness classes and opportunities to incorporate physical activity into their routines.

Enjoy delicious food prepared by a vegan chef.

Participate in meaningful conversations about diabetes, prevention, and healthy living.

Enter a raffle for grocery store gift cards from local area stores to help jumpstart their healthy eating journey.

Our goal is to make health education accessible, engaging, and empowering while connecting individuals and families to resources that can support healthier lifestyles.