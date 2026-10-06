Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch are proud to present the national tour of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a heartwarming musical featuring music and lyrics by eleven-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, adapted by Bell, Couch and Curt Wollan. Don't miss the show at DeVos Performance Hall on December 22 at 7:30 PM.

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens’ classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, making this a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love.

This year’s production takes on special meaning as audiences come together to celebrate Parton’s life, artistry, and enduring connection to the Smoky Mountains. Parton described the musical as “My love letter to the Smoky Mountains, to Christmas, and to the timeless reminder that love, compassion, and generosity are gifts that we can all share.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9th at 10:00AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for this on sale