Join Easterseals MORC for its annual Cheers Gala, presented by M&R Home Assistance, on Friday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

This unforgettable evening brings together community leaders, supporters and partners to celebrate the nonprofit’s life-changing impact on more than 24,000 individuals annually. Guests will enjoy a strolling dinner, spirit tastings, casino gaming, virtual horse racing, a spectacular drone show with pyrotechnics and a sensory-friendly silent disco.

Proceeds will benefit Easterseals MORC’s new Autism Comprehensive Care Center in Waterford, helping expand access to critical autism assessments, therapies and family resources amid a growing shortage of specialized services in Southeast Michigan.

Tickets are $200, supporting a future where more individuals and families can access care.