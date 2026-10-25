EMU Men's Basketball vs. Bowling Green

Eastern Michigan University men's basketball hosts Bowling Green at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Doubleheader with EMU Women's Basketball at 1 PM - Mascot Madness (Swoop's Birthday), Mental Health Awareness Day, Welcome Back Bash. Tickets start at $8. EMU students receive free admission through the Flight Crew and Boarding Pass program. Buy tickets at https://emueagles.com/tickets or call the EMU Ticket Office at 734-487-3669.